Former Vice President Mike Pence said he has no intention of pardoning members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Pence, in a CNN town-hall meeting Wednesday evening, said he tweeted at the time that those involved in the melee should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and “I continue to believe that today.”

“We cannot ever allow what happened on Jan. 6 to happen in the heart of our democracy,” Mr. Pence said.

The comments put some distance between him and former President Donald Trump, who has said he would be inclined to pardon some of the protesters. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida also has said he would consider pardons.

Mr. Pence made it clear he disagrees.

“I have no interest and no intention of pardoning those that assaulted police officers, who vandalized our Capitol. They need to be answerable to the law,” Mr. Pence said.

