A new 227 area code for phone numbers is coming to the western half of Maryland next week, including much of the District of Columbia suburbs.

The area affected covers all or parts of Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Frederick, Howard, Carroll, Anne Arundel and Washington counties.

The new code will be overlaid in the same region as the 240 and 301 codes, both of which have been exhausted. Starting June 14, new phone numbers in the area will begin with the 227 code.

No older numbers will be changed as a result of the new code, which was first announced in September.

The Maryland Public Service Commission asks that customers ensure that automated dialing systems, contact lists, medical alert devices, alarm security systems, voicemail and call forwarding services are updated to recognize the 227 code as valid.

