If you’ve ever wanted to name a gorilla, now’s your chance.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in the District of Columbia is letting the public weigh in on three possible names for the female western lowland gorilla who was born May 27.

People can vote online for Lola, Mkali or Zahra until noon Friday. Results will be announced that day.

The zoo says Lola means greatness in the Yoruba language, while Mkali means fierce, and Zahra means beautiful flower in Swahili.

The baby girl was born to 20-year-old mother Calaya and 31-year-old father Baraka.

It’s the primate couple’s second offspring together. They last gave birth to a male, Moke, in 2018.

SEE ALSO: Baby gorilla born at D.C.’s National Zoo for first time in 5 years

The zoo said western lowland gorillas face a high risk of extinction.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan recommended that Calaya and Baraka breed together based on their health, temperament and genetic makeup.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.