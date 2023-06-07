The smoke and haze emanating from the Canadian wildfires that have degraded the air quality along the Eastern United States is an “alarming” example of how climate change affects Americans’ lives, the White House said Wednesday.

The impact of the wildfires burning in Canada’s western provinces and Quebec could be felt as far away as South Carolina with eastern seaboard cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington taking the brunt.

“It is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the daily press briefing.

Ms. Jean-Pierre said the White House was working with state and local leaders in Michigan, Illinois and New York. The administration is also coordinating with state and local governments to notify communities about air quality conditions, she said.

“We encourage everyone in the impacted areas to listen to their state and local officials,” she said, urging Americans to check on their neighbors.

President Biden was briefed on the wildfires last week and over 600 U.S. firefighters have been deployed to Canada to help with the blazes.

In Washington, air quality was on a code red alert Wednesday. However, Ms. Jean-Pierre declined to say whether Mr. Biden would start wearing a mask outside. She did say that Mr. Biden and White House employees are not wearing masks when they leave the building to go outside.

Ms. Jean-Pierre also declined to say whether the White House would move a Pride Month event inside because of worsening air quality. The event is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn on Thursday evening.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.