Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson became the first Republican presidential candidate to call on former President Donald Trump to quit the race Thursday over his federal indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents.

“Donald Trump’s actions — from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law — should not define our nation or the Republican Party,” Mr. Hutchinson said in a statement.

“While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction. This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign,” he added.

Mr. Hutchinson, who is polling around 1% in the race, still called the indictment “a sad day for our country.”

“With the news that Donald Trump has been indicted for the second time, our country finds itself in a position that weakens our democracy,” he said.

Mr. Trump revealed Thursday that he has been indicted on federal charges related to his handling of sensitive documents after leaving office in 2021. He said he is innocent.

Allies of the former president say the prosecution of the leading GOP presidential candidate by President Biden’s Justice Department will only fire up Mr. Trump’s supporters.

