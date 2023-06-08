Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he’s been indicted over the case involving sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On his social media page, Mr. Trump said the Justice Department informed his attorneys he has been indicted and that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he wrote.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

ABC News also reported Thursday that Mr. Trump had been indicted, though the charges were not immediately clear. A federal grand jury has been investigating the case.

For months, special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating why classified documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago instead of at the National Archives. He was also looking into whether anyone impeded efforts to retrieve them.

