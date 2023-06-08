President Biden said the U.S. is committed to Ukraine’s long-term security and he thinks he will be able to secure the funding necessary to support Kyiv for as long as it takes.

Mr. Biden said he knows that some Capitol Hill lawmakers are leery of providing more money to Ukraine. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he does not want to bust through recently negotiated caps on new spending amid talk of a supplemental aid package.

However, Mr. Biden said, “the fact of the matter is that I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes.”

The president said the U.S. wants to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders and strengthen Kyiv’s military over the long term.

Likewise, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country is committed to sharing the burden alongside the U.S.

He said financing the fight against Russia will force Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider whether it is worth continuing the war.

“There is no point in trying to wait us out, we’re not going anywhere,” Mr. Sunak said.

