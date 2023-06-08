WAUKEE, Iowa – Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he hopes the Justice Department has a rock-solid case against former President Donald Trump if it indicts him for mishandling classified documents.

Mr. Pence said he fears a federal indictment would add to the political polarization that plagues the national discourse and would send a terrible message to the world.

“If an indictment is to follow here, my hope is the Department of Justice would be able to present to the American people that the facts in the case, and the applicable law, rise to the level to justify what would be an unprecedented prosecution of the former president,” Mr. Pence said during a campaign stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant.

Mr. Pence launched his presidential bid Wednesday in Iowa and then appeared at a CNN Town Hall where he turned some heads when he said he hoped a federal indictment didn’t come down against Mr. Trump.

“I hope the DOJ thinks better of it and resolves these issues without an indictment,” Mr. Pence said. “I had no business having classified documents in my residence, and I took full responsibility for it.”

“President Biden had no business having him in his residence from when he was vice president as well, and the same with former President Trump,” he said. “But I would just hope that there would be a way for them to move forward without the dramatic and drastic and divisive step of indicting a former president of the United States.”

The comments came amid a swirl of reports that the Justice Department was moving toward an indictment.

Mr. Trump’s legal woes have hung over the GOP presidential race, though polls show the legal drama has hardened his support in the nomination race.

On Thursday, Mr. Pence clarified his remarks by saying the DOJ must bring a strong case if it indicts Mr. Trump.

“Let me be clear, no one is above the law, and if the Department of Justice chooses to move forward with an indictment I would hope that there would be a very high threshold,” he said.

