Richmond Public Schools have canceled the final two classroom days of the year following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a high school graduation in Virginia’s capital.

School system Superintendent Jason Kamras said the campuses won’t be open Thursday or Friday’s final half day of the school year, and any organized ceremonies for students moving to higher grade levels won’t be held.

“I recognize this will be very upsetting to many students, families and staff,” Mr. Kamras said in a notice to the school community. “However, given how on edge our community is right now, and given that three more RPS students were shot last night, I felt this step was necessary to safeguard the RPS family. Thank you for your grace and understanding.”

The six remaining graduations that have yet to take place will be moved inside their respective schools next week.

Mr. Kamras said added security measures will be enforced for those ceremonies, including no bags of any kind being allowed in the building as well as no flowers or balloons. Everyone will be searched upon entering the building.

Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Lorenzo Smith, 36, were killed in Tuesday’s shooting right after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony in downtown Richmond, according to WRIC-TV.

Mr. Jackson had received his diploma and was celebrating with other graduates outside the venue when court records said suspect Amari Ty-Jon Pollard opened fire.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Four other people suffered less serious injuries from the gunfire, including a boy 14 years old and three men 32, 55 and 58.

Police said Mr. Pollard, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the incident. The suspect knew at least one of the victims. He is being held without bond.

