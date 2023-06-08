Shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on air filters and heavy-duty masks since smoke from rampant Canadian wildfires has created some of the worst air conditions on record in the Northeastern U.S.

Air filters were the top seller in the tools section of Amazon, with KN95 and N95 masks also jumping up in sales rankings on the site.

According to Google Trends, searches for air purifiers increased 16-fold since Monday.

Companies that sell air purifiers such as Whirlpool, Carrier Global and Johnson Controls, all saw their sales and stock prices spike this week after customers rushed to protect their homes from dust particles.

While the biggest concern for many is protecting themselves while outside, particles from wildfires can infiltrate homes, and air purifiers allow customers to filter out some of the pollution.

Market analysts see the air purifier industry exploding in the next decade due to climate change.

According to one estimate, the entire industry is expected to be valued at $4.8 billion in combined stock value by 2030, more than double the $2.3 billion estimated in 2023.

