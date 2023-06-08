Former President Donald Trump says no one has told him he faces imminent charges in parallel investigations after his lawyers met this week with special counsel Jack Smith.

Grand juries in Washington and Miami are hearing new testimony, leading to speculation the probes are coming to a head.

“No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Wednesday.

Mr. Trump said he is being targeted by a “WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI,” deeming it a matter of election interference in his 2024 White House campaign and an essential topic for Capitol Hill allies to explore.

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr. Smith is investigating Mr. Trump’s actions following his 2020 election loss and whether crimes were committed in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington that is hearing testimony on the subject, according to NBC News, which said Bannon’s representatives declined to comment.

Bannon, whose podcast is popular with Mr. Trump’s supporters, was convicted on counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with subpoenas from the House select panel probing the Capitol riot.

A judge sentenced Bannon to four months in prison but suspended the sentence pending appeal.

Another investigation is looking into sensitive government documents that were stored at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate instead of the National Archives.

Mr. Trump says he is being singled out after classified documents showed up at properties tied to former Vice President Mike Pence and President Biden.

However, prosecutors are exploring whether Mr. Trump or anyone on his staff impeded efforts to retrieve the documents.

A grand jury in Miami heard testimony on that matter on Wednesday.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.