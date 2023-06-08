The White House pushed a major Pride Month celebration from Thursday to Saturday, citing poor air quality from the wildfires in Canada.

President Biden was slated to host a South Lawn celebration with the LGBT community and singer-songwriter Betty Who. The White House billed it as the biggest Pride celebration in White House history, though a smoky haze over much of the Northeast is forcing people to retreat indoors.

The White House confirmed the postponement shortly after Mr. Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak around lunchtime Thursday.

Mr. Biden has made LGBT issues a cornerstone of his first term. Earlier Thursday, the White House announced steps to protect the community, including the establishment of a coordinator at the Education Department to advise school districts on why book restrictions might be harmful to LGBT youth.

Conservatives in states that have pushed for restrictions say they are empowering parents who’ve discovered obscene or age-inappropriate content on school library shelves.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com. • Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.