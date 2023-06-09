Special counsel Jack Smith, in a rare public statement Friday, said his office will seek a speedy trial in its criminal case against former President Trump.

“It’s very important for me to note that the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” he said in his first remarks since Mr. Trump’s indictment was unsealed earlier Friday. “To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused.”

Mr. Smith brought a 37-count indictment against Mr. Trump, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information. The indictment also states that Mr. Trump stored classified documents throughout his Mar-a-Lago residence, including a ballroom, shower and storage room.

Just moments before Mr. Smith’s statement, Mr. Trump took to social media and attacked him. Mr. Smith described the prosecutor as “deranged” and a “Trump Hater” who shouldn’t be involved in any case “having to do with Justice.”

During brief remarks from the special counsel’s office, Mr. Smith urged all Americans to read the 49-page indictment against Mr Trump, saying it was critical to understand the “scope and gravity of the crimes charged.”

“Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced,” Mr. Smith said. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.”

Mr. Smith said his team investigated the case “to the highest ethical standards” and he was deeply proud of them.

“We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone,” Mr. Smith said, adding that his office collected facts and applied those laws during their investigation.

“That’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more and nothing less,” he said of the evidence.

Walt Nauta, a Trump aide, was indicted Friday on charges that he lied to investigators when he was interviewed by the FBI in May 2022.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked Mr. Smith in November with looking into whether Mr. Trump committed any crimes when he brought classified documents to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his presidency.

