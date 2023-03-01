Delivery company DoorDash is partnering with Chase to launch a new credit card that will help customers get cash back on food delivery.

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will give holders 4% cash back on all DoorDash deliveries, 3% on dine-in purchases, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases.

“Together with longstanding partners Chase and Mastercard, we are delighted to offer rewards and cashback opportunities for cardmembers to support their neighborhood businesses,” Senior Director of Global Partnerships at DoorDash Usman Cheema said in a statement.

Cardholders will also become members of DoorDash’s premium subscription service, DashPass, for one year. This will give users free delivery and access to dozens of daily deals. If customers spend $10,000 with the card they will be able to extend their subscription for another year for free.

The benefits extend to services outside of food. Shopping benefits for the DoorDash card include $25 off the first two nationwide shipping orders over $100, no foreign transaction fees and 10% off orders of $35 or more from grocery or convenience stores.

The announcement of a DoorDash credit card signals a clear diversification of the business in a way to compete against rival companies like Uber Eats and Grubhub.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.