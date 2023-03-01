Nissan is recalling more than 700,000 Rogue SUV models to address an issue with key fobs that can cause the engine to shut down.

The affected vehicles are 192,218 Nissan Rogue S SUVs from model years 2014 to 2020, and 511,009 Nissan Rogue S Sport models from 2017 to 2022, plus another 151 Nissan Rogue S Sport models currently in dealer inventories, Nissan said in its recall report.

The keys for these models are jackknife fobs, wherein the metal blade of the key can fold in and out of the plastic fob.

Over time, the pivot joint can wear down, and the key fob can unlock and rotate downward while it is in the ignition. Once that occurs, incidental contact between the driver and key can shut down the car.

The owners of affected Nissan vehicles will be notified starting March 17 but there is no immediate fix. Nissan recommends for now that nothing be attached to people’s key fobs, and that the keys be used in the non-folding position.

On an interim basis, dealers and rental car fleets will be directed to use a fastener in the key slot to prevent it from folding.

When remedy parts are made available this summer, a spacer will be used to prevent the key from collapsing, according to a letter sent by Nissan to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nissan has not received any reports yet of injury or death as a result of the keyfob issue, company spokesperson Stephen O’Neil told Automotive News.

