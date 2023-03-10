The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning Americans to stop wearing a Chinese-made bicycle helmet that fails to meet federal safety standards.

The TureClos helmets in question were sold on Walmart.com for $13 between March and November 2022. The agency issued its warning on Thursday.

The CPSC tested the black helmets with blue accents, black and white stripes, black straps and red buckle; other color varieties have not yet been tested. The helmets are marked as large, for head circumferences between 22.5 to 25 inches.

During testing, the CPSC found that the TureClos helmets failed to meet standards for shock absorption, fastening, and stability, as well as labeling requirements.

As such, in the event of a crash, there is a chance that the helmet fails to protect the rider, leading to injury or even death.

Thus far, the Chinese seller of the helmets has refused to issue a recall or offer a remedy to consumers. The CPSC says it will continue to push for a recall of the product.

In the interim, consumers are urged to stop wearing the TureClos helmets, to cut the straps, and to then dispose of the helmets entirely.

