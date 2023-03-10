Former President Donald Trump issued a late Thursday tirade against prosecutors and Democratic rivals after New York prosecutors invited him to testify to a grand jury about his business matters, including alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump chided prosecutors for moving forward after the probe remained relatively idle over the past year. He described the investigation as a “political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party.”

“I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” Mr. Trump, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, wrote on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress he fronted the money for Ms. Daniels so Mr. Trump could reimburse him.

Investigators have been looking at the matter for years to see if any laws were broken by the alleged transaction.

It is unclear if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will pursue an indictment but the invitation to testify is a sign the process is coming to a close.

“Now, they fall back on the old, and rebuked case which has been rejected by every prosecutor’s office that has looked at this Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels matter, where I relied on counsel in order to resolve this Extortion of me, which took place a long time ago,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The president said prosecutors have looked at the matter for years and found no reason to charge him. He also highlighted his win in court after Ms. Daniels tried to sue him for libel over a tweet.

“Even the previous Manhattan DA, Cyrus Vance, did not bring charges because I am guilty of nothing except for the fact that I am beating all Republicans and Democrats badly in the Presidential race,” Mr. Trump wrote.

