Border patrol agents at Dulles International Airport Friday arrested two D.C.-area men, both accused of felony sex offenses and both trying to travel to Central America, in separate incidents.

The first incident involved Kadrian Mitchell, a 42-year-old Alexandria, Virginia man, wanted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland on charges of felony second-degree rape.

Mr. Mitchell was attempting to board a plane to Panama at the time of his arrest by Customs and Border Protection agents.

Later Friday, CBP agents intercepted Alexander Mercado Amaya, a 31-year-old Gaithersburg, Maryland resident in the U.S. illegally, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador.

CBP did not specify Mr. Mercado Amaya’s country of origin.

Mr. Mercado Amaya is wanted by the Montgomery County Police Department on charges of felony second-degree and felony fourth-degree sex offense.

After verifying each man’s identity and that the warrants for their arrests were active, CBP handed both over to the custody of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

“Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives, especially subjects wanted on serious sex offenses,” Acting CBP Port Director for Washington, D.C. Kim Der-Yeghiayan said.

