Sen. Kevin Cramer, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Sunday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has earned his place at the table in the fight for the GOP presidential nomination.

“You’ve highlighted Governor DeSantis, who has certainly earned the right to be at the head of the class, not just through his political rhetoric but through his successful governing of a very large state,” Mr. Cramer, North Dakota Republican, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We’ve seen him out on the stump a little more now doing the things that potential presidential candidates do.”

Mr. Cramer has not endorsed Mr. Trump, and Mr. DeSantis has not officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 contest.

Mr. Cramer went on to say that electability should play a large factor in who the party nominates and that there are other potential candidates who have values similar to Mr. Trump’s but would perhaps perform better than him in the general election against President Biden.

“There are other good ones — Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, certainly my friend Tim Scott — would all be good candidates who understand the Trump doctrine but have a demeanor that’s probably more suitable to the swing voter,” Mr. Cramer said. “At the end of the day, what’s most important for primary voters to think about is not just who they love the most, but who can win for the country and who can win for the party.”

