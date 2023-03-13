A choir’s song that features jailed Capitol rioting suspects singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and former President Donald J. Trump saying the Pledge of Allegiance has claimed the top spot on Apple’s iTunes chart.

The song, titled “Justice for All” and performed by the J6 Prison Choir, surpassed pop star Miley Cyrus’ new hit “Flowers” on Saturday. J6 is a reference to January 6, 2021, the day of the U.S. Capitol riot.

The jailed singers recorded their rendition of the national anthem over a prison telephone, while Mr. Trump recited and recorded the Pledge of Allegiance at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a few weeks ago, according to Variety.

Singers chant “USA” multiple times to end the song, and the phrase “Supporting certain prisoners denied their constitutional rights” is kept on the screen to finish the music video, which was released over the weekend. So far, the video has been viewed nearly 545,000 times on YouTube.

Images of Mr. Trump’s rallies, national monuments and footage of a prisoner being held in jail are featured in the roughly 2½-minute video that first premiered on March 3.

“We basically broke the music industry is what we did here, because we put America First values back front and center,” former Trump administration official Kash Patel told Breitbart News. “And we said we’re going to use free speech platforms like Truth Social and Rumble, and then we’re going to debut a song that speaks to what’s on so many Americans’ minds.”

According to Forbes, the money raised from the single will go toward supporting the families of suspects who have been imprisoned in the aftermath of the riot.

