A federal grand jury has charged a Customs and Border Protection officer with using excessive force in two separate incidents at a border crossing in El Paso, Texas.

Miguel A. Delgado Jr. also faces a charge of obstruction of justice after authorities say he lied about one of the incidents in an after-action report.

The three-count indictment doesn’t divulge many details but says the incidents took place in 2019 and 2020, and in both instances the victims suffered “bodily injury.”

The indictment was handed up on March 8, Mr. Delgado was arrested on March 10 and the indictment was unsealed Monday.

The Washington Times has reached out to CBP for comment.

A 2012 article by KVIA, a television station in El Paso, says a CBP officer named Miguel A. Delgado Jr. was identified as the person who forced a school bus full of basketball players off the road.

The news report said the man flashed a badge at the bus, boarded it, and claimed someone threw something at his vehicle.

“I want his badge taken from him and I want him to be put in jail,” a parent of one of the students said at the time.

