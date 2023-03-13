A federal judge on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, who served as a top aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, after he failed to appear for the start of his trial on fraud charges.

Mr. McGrath’s attorney, Joseph Murtha, told U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman that he expected his client to travel to Maryland from Florida but was not answering text messages early Monday, according to a Maryland Matters report.

Judge Boardman issued the warrant and said: “Let’s hope he’s safe and there’s some mix-up.”

Jury selection was supposed to begin Monday to try Mr. McGrath on charges related to a payout he received after leaving as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service to become Mr. Hogan’s chief of staff in 2020.

An indictment alleges Mr. McGrath falsified a document related to a severance payment of a year’s salary — $233,647 — so that it looked like Mr. Hogan approved it.

When asked about it, prosecutors allege, Mr. McGrath falsely told the governor the MES Board of Directors had offered him the severance payment in accordance with their usual practice.

He faces charges of wire fraud, falsifying a document and embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits. The most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

