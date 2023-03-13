Michelle Yeoh took an apparent swipe at CNN’s Don Lemon during her acceptance speech for best actress at the Oscars Sunday night.

Ms. Yeoh thanked her mother and other family members after winning for her role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” before making a broader point about dreams and perceived limitations.

“This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime,” the 60-year-old Malaysia-born actress said on the stage.

Those remarks come after Mr. Lemon made waves last month by saying that Republican presidential hopeful NIkki Haley was past her prime when she announced the start of her campaign.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Mr. Lemon told his female co-hosts on “CNN This Morning” on Feb. 16. “A woman is considered to be in their prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

It didn’t take long for people to make the connection, such as NPR TV critic Eric Deggans and gun control activist Shannon Watts.

“Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,” Michelle Yeoh in her #Oscars speech



Cc @donlemon pic.twitter.com/hYCZS15vza — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 13, 2023

CNN’s morning show played part of Ms. Yeoh’s speech Monday, but left out the part that seemingly referenced Mr. Lemon’s ill-advised comments.

“I thought it was particularly reaffirming especially for Asian Americans, American actors or just Asian Americans in the country,” Mr. Lemon said Monday in response to Ms. Yeoh’s award.

Mr. Lemon missed several days of “CNN This Morning” while he underwent sensitivity training following the incident.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.