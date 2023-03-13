Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to three African nations from March 25 to April 2 to strengthen U.S. partnerships and “advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity,” the White House said Monday.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join Ms. Harris on the trip to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia.

Ms. Harris will meet with the leaders of each country and attempt to build on the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in December.

The trip is notable because Ms. Harris, the first Black female vice president, is the most senior member of the administration to visit Africa, and the U.S. is competing with countries like China and Russia for deeper relationships on the continent.

“Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the vice president will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women,” Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said.

The leaders will also discuss sustainable economic growth, food security and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

