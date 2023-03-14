President Biden will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House on Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the White House announced Tuesday.

The two leaders will “reaffirm the close and historic partnership” between Ireland and the United States as well as discuss the war in Ukraine and other global issues, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Mr. Biden, whose Irish ancestry dates back to the Great Famine of the 1840s, has made it a tradition to host Ireland’s prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day.

In his speeches, Mr. Biden frequently makes references to his Irish roots, including sometimes quoting famous poets from the country.

The announcement comes one day after Mr. Biden said it is his intention to travel to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Mr. Biden said he planned to go after receiving a formal invitation from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr. Sunak and Mr. Biden discussed the plan during a meeting Monday in San Diego.

The Good Friday Agreement was signed on April 10, 1998, ending decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.