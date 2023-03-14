Former “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage says he is running for Congress to bring a positive message to Washington as part of a new generation of leaders that is focused on solutions instead of bickering.

Mr. Savage, 42, is running in 2024 as a Democrat for the 30th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who will run for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Mr. Savage said he grew up in a household that was “very passionate about politics” and “revered” President John F. Kennedy.

“I want to see positive, optimistic leaders who are there to fix things, get things done and do some good in Washington,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday.

Mr. Savage said he supports President Biden and is in favor of an “all hands on deck” approach to crime, a big issue in his corner of California.

“I think it’s about investing in the community, providing mental health facilities, providing clinical health facilities,” he said.

The actor rose to fame as an energetic student named Cory Matthews on “Boy Meets World,” a long-running 1990s ABC sitcom.

He is the younger brother of Fred Savage, the actor who starred in “The Wonder Years.”

Ben Savage ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the city council in West Hollywood, where he lives, on a platform of improving public safety, bolstering the local economy and helping the homeless.

“It was my first time running for office, so I certainly learned a lot,” he said. “I was a little new to the political scene.”

The 30th District includes West Hollywood, Burbank and parts of Pasadena.

“I think I want to bring my message to a larger audience and see how well we can do,” Mr. Savage said.

He interned for then-Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania while studying political science at Stanford University in 2003.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for me to serve and I just had a wonderful time in D.C.,” Mr. Savage said. “Again, I think we need to focus on electing young, passionate candidates who want to bring some real change and want to find solutions [for] the country.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.