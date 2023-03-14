Buffalo Wild Wings mocked the class-action lawsuit accusing the restaurant chain of passing off chicken nuggets as boneless wings after a judge dismissed the case.

“It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,” Buffalo Wild Wings tweeted.

Plaintiff Aimen Halim filed the suit on Friday in the Northern District of Illinois, contending that the restaurants’ boneless wings were not deboned wings but were instead 100% breast meat and akin to chicken nuggets.

This, Mr. Halim said, constituted false advertising, and that the name “boneless wings” was a ploy to charge the higher prices associated with wings for a cheaper, breast meat-only product.

“Plaintiff’s and other consumers’ reasonable belief that the products are chicken wings was a significant factor, and therefore material, in each of their decisions to purchase the products. Chicken wings are a more premium and desirable product than a Product made of chicken breast meat,” the lawsuit read.

Similar food items from pizza chains that sell bone-in wings, Domino’s boneless chicken and Papa John’s “chicken poppers” were pointed out as an example of how Buffalo Wild Wings could market their product.

However, Mr. Halim filed the suit incorrectly, failing to properly name where Buffalo Wild Wings and parent company Inspire Brands were incorporated. As such, the judge dismissed the suit, giving Mr. Halim until March 27 to refile.

