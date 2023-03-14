President Biden says former President Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral when he dies.

Mr. Carter, 98, went into hospice care in Plains, Georgia, in February and is spending his last days visiting with friends and family.

“I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Mr. Biden told guests Monday night at a Democratic fundraiser in California. “He asked me to do his eulogy.”

Mr. Biden then backtracked a bit, adding: “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”

Mr. Carter is the longest-living U.S. president. It was unclear when Mr. Biden spoke to him, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently described Mr. Biden and Mr. Carter as friends whose bond “has spanned many, many decades.”

Mr. Biden, as a first-term senator from Delaware, broke from the northeastern establishment and endorsed Mr. Carter for president in 1976.

