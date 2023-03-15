Homeland Security does not have “operational control” of the border, the top Border Patrol agent told Congress Wednesday, contradicting the words of his boss, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Chief Raul Ortiz was prodded on the issue at a hearing in McAllen, Texas, by Rep. Mark Green, who asked bluntly if he had operational control.

“No sir,” Chief Ortiz responded.

Mr. Green, Tennessee Republican and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, then played a video of Mr. Mayorkas answering the same question in previous testimony and saying “yes, we do.”

“It’s either ignorance, which is unacceptable, or it’s lying,” Mr. Green said.

Under federal law, the government is required to achieve operational control, which is defined as the prevention of all unlawful entries into the U.S.

Critics say that’s impossible to achieve.

Supporters say the current administration has fallen far short of the goal.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.