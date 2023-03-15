A car that hit teens riding three stolen horses left one 14-year-old rider and two of the horses dead.

At around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers of the Dallas Police Department responded to a crash, finding a car and its driver, plus three teens of unspecified gender ages 14, 16 and 17 who had been riding three horses.

The 14-year-old and one horse were pronounced dead at the scene, and a veterinarian euthanized another horse.

The horses were stolen from Memory Lane Stable and Track in Dallas. The two horses that died were Belle Wind Up and Waco Sassy Kid. The third horse, Logo Winner, was injured but is expected to recover.

Horse owner Lorenza Gooch said the horses had never been ridden and were instead raced in a professional chariot-style circuit. The teens had brought their own saddles.

Now Mr. Gooch is considering hanging up his spurs and retiring from the horse business.

“It’s enough obstacles in trying to race horses and enjoy the sport, and to have your horses stolen and lose them this way and have to be concerned about someone stealing your horses and abusing them after they steal them,” Mr. Gooch told KDFW, a Dallas-Fort Worth Fox affiliate.

No charges are expected for the driver, who stayed at the scene after the crash. The other two teenage riders were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The 17-year-old is on probation and wearing an ankle monitor in relation to another case, according to WFAA, a Dallas-Fort Worth ABC affiliate.

Police have not announced if the two surviving teens will face charges.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.