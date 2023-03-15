A Dutch man was found guilty of “stealthing” Tuesday — a first-of-its-kind conviction in the Netherlands that involves removing a condom during sex without the other person’s consent.

The 28-year-old offender from Rotterdam was ordered to pay the victim more than $1,000 in damages and had his three-month prison term suspended, so he won’t serve time behind bars unless he commits another crime, according to CBS News.

“By his actions, the suspect forced the victim to tolerate having unprotected sex with him. In doing so, he restricted her personal freedom and abused the trust she had placed in him,” the court said, per The Associated Press.

He was acquitted on a rape charge since the court ruled the sex was consensual.

Similar cases have been brought forward in Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand.

California is the only state that outlawed the practice in 2021, saying verbal consent needs to be given before a condom can be removed during sex. It’s listed as a civil offense that allows victims to sue their perpetrators for damages.

- This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.