A Texas woman hasn’t been able to walk after a robber body-slammed her to the pavement outside of a Houston shopping center.

Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old Vietnamese immigrant and mother of three, still has no feeling in her left leg a month after she was injured during the Feb. 13 robbery in west Houston, the family told KHOU, the local CBS affiliate.

The body slam damaged Ms. Truong’s spinal cord, the family told local Fox affiliate KRIV. She has needed a wheelchair to get around since then and hasn’t been able to use the bathroom on her own.

Police released surveillance video of the incident over the weekend to ask for help in finding the suspect.

We need your help to identify the suspect wanted for a robbery by force (jugging) at a shopping center on 2/13 at 9800 Bellaire. @CrimeStopHOU pays up to $5k for info leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect.



Story->https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/LmUSrfFOdF</ a> — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 10, 2023



Authorities said Ms. Truong was followed to the shopping center after withdrawing a large sum of money from a bank 20 miles away. She took the money out in anticipation of a trip back to Vietnam.

Ms. Truong was confronted by the robber, who originally wrestled away what he believed was the envelope full of cash. Once he realized he took the wrong item, the suspect ran back to Ms. Truong, picked her up and slammed her, then sprinted away with the cash.

“It’s not a big loss of the money. The big loss is her leg,” daughter Linh Duong told KHOU.

Ms. Truong is undergoing rehab and hopes to walk again. A Monday update on a GoFundMe page for the victim said the recovery time is expected to be at least two years.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.