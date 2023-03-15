Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday said operatives from a Mexican smuggling cartel planted an explosive device on the U.S. side of the border, endangering Border Patrol agents.

The Georgia Republican made the revelation at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, demanding to know what steps the administration is taking.

She said the device was planted on Jan. 17 in an area the border agents call “No man’s land.” She did not reveal which state that’s in.

She said a surveillance camera caught the perpetrators.

“And guess what? It wasn’t Americans, it was cartels,” she said.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, who was testifying at the hearing, said he was “a little hesitant” to talk about it because the details he received were given in a secure, confidential setting.

SEE ALSO: Border chief contradicts Biden DHS, says border is not under control

“I’m not going to be confidential,” Ms. Greene responded. “I think people deserve to know. Our Border Patrol agents should not be in those type of conditions where they are at risk of being blown to pieces by cartels.”

Rep. Morgan Muttrell, Texas Republican, also confirmed the report of the bomb.

“If the cartels are using an explosive device against our agents, that changes the narrative,” the congressman said.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.