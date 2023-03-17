Prosecutors pursuing former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified materials have issued subpoenas to at least two dozen people who circulated at Mar-a-Lago.

Margo Martin, a press aide in the White House who then worked for Mr. Trump in Florida, recently appeared before a grand jury in Washington, according to a report.

Special counsel Jack Smith is seeking testimony from staffers at Mar-a-Lago because they might have moved boxes or been around persons who did.

“They’re casting an extremely wide net — anyone and everyone who might have seen something,” a source told CNN.

The Justice Department has been investigating Mr. Trump’s handling of documents for about a year. Agents raided Mar-a-Lago in August after investigators said the ex-president and his team weren’t forthcoming in handing over all documents to the National Archives.

Mr. Trump says he was singled out for unfair treatment and that investigators have inflated the sensitivity of the documents as part of a political witch hunt.

Complicating matters, lawyers found classified Obama-era documents tied to a Washington think tank used by President Biden and found more sensitive papers from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also discovered classified documents mixed into papers he took to his Indiana home.

The incidents raised broad questions about how classified information is handled and if procedures should be reformed.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.