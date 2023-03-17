YouTube on Friday said it’s lifting former President Donald Trump’s account restrictions, which the Google-owned video platform imposed in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and the ability to upload new content is restored,” said YouTube Vice President Leslie Miller in a statement. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election.”

YouTube said Mr. Trump’s account would be subject to the same rules that every other user’s channel faces.

The lifted restrictions come amid a change atop YouTube, with Susan Wojcicki announcing her departure as CEO last month after leading it for nine years. Ms. Wojcicki said in 2021 that restrictions against Mr. Trump would ultimately be lifted but did not outline a timeline for his return.

Other tech platforms that imposed bans on Mr. Trump in 2021 have since removed them, including Twitter and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.