The YouTube TV streaming service on Thursday announced that its monthly subscription price will rise from $64.99 to $72.99.

As opposed to services such as Disney+ or HBO Max, YouTube TV acts as a replacement for cable, streaming more than 100 television channels.

Households can have up to six accounts, and streams can be played on up to three devices simultaneously.

People signing up for YouTube TV from this past Thursday onward will pay the new price; existing customers will start paying $72.99 monthly on April 18. The price of YouTube TV’s 4K Plus add-on is dropping from $19.99 monthly to $9.99.

Some on Twitter note that since the service is the future home of NFL Sunday Ticket, the price hike stems from expensive sports streaming rights fees. The deal with the National Football League, announced in December, will cost YouTube TV around $2 billion yearly.

YouTube TV, however, said content costs are rising in general, necessitating the jump in price.

this price increase is because of the broader rise of content costs & not specifically due to our new football offerings. lmk if you have any other qs — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 16, 2023

A specific price for purchasing the YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket bundle has not been announced. Under previous owner DirecTV, the bundle, which lets customers watch virtually any NFL game even if they are outside the market, cost $80 monthly.

For customers who do not wish to pay the larger price because they do not watch all of the channels on YouTube TV, there are options to subscribe to individual networks instead.

Not all of YouTube TV’s features and channels are available for individual subscription, including add-ons such as 4K Plus or packages like HBO or AMC+.

Available subscription options include Showtime, Starz, NBA League Pass and Cinemax.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.