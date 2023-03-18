Customs and Border Protection officers in Calexico, California intercepted cocaine hidden inside a shipment of watermelons, the agency announced Friday.

At around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, customs officials directed the driver of a truck and trailer, who had a valid border crossing card, to a dock for an intensive inspection.

While the man had a manifest for a shipment of watermelons, drug dogs soon sniffed out something suspicious.

Further examination revealed 22 wrapped packages, weighing around 120 pounds in total, containing cocaine worth around $1.5 million on the street.

The 41-year-old driver, unnamed by Customs and Border Protection, was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The vehicle, trailer, and narcotics were seized by Customs and Border Protection.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.