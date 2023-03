Former President Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday citing leaked information from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr. Trump called for his supporters to protest what he said is a politically driven indictment over alleged hush money payments in 2016.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” the former president wrote in an all-caps screed.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!,” he wrote.

