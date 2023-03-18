Ford is recalling 1,280,726 vehicles, specifically 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and 2013-2018 Lincoln MKZ sedans, for a brake hose issue that can cause the leakage of brake fluid.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration document indicates that only 2% of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have a suspect brake hose. One accident without mention of injury has resulted from the issue thus far, Ford says.

Leaking brake fluid caused by the rupturing of one or both hoses increases the amount of brake pedal travel, which is how close the pedal has to get to the floor to make a stop, and therefore the amount of driving distance needed to bring the vehicle to a halt.

These issues increase the likelihood of crashes, thereby necessitating the recall.

The ruptures occur because the hose gets worn down by bending and turning during steering and suspension — the hose only allowed 88% of the maximum suspension articulation, or vertical movement by the wheels, during testing.

The recalled parts were made in Mexico, and were installed into Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles from Feb. 3, 2012, to July 19, 2017.

In the time the vehicles have been on the road, drivers may have gotten the brake fluid indicator light, and gotten the problem fixed. These drivers are eligible for reimbursement so long as it is filed for before Aug. 31, 2023.

For other drivers, new hoses will be installed free of charge by dealers. These hoses have a different material braid design, making them more robust and able to handle the wear and tear of steering and suspension.

Dealers were notified of the impending recall on Monday, while drivers of recalled vehicles will receive letters from April 17 to April 28.

