House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “an outrageous abuse of power” after former President Donald Trump claimed that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

The California Republican called for congress to immediately investigate potential election interference carried out through “politically motivated prosecutions” targeting Mr. Trump.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” Mr. McCarthy wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday. “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

The former president cited leaked information from the Manhattan district attorney’s office signaling that he would be arrested in the coming days.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr. Trump called for his supporters to protest what he said is a politically driven indictment over alleged hush money payments in 2016.

A spokesperson Mr. Bragg declined to comment.

Mr. Trump would become the first former president in U.S. history to face an indictment if one should occur.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, New York Republican, warned that the indictment would usher in an ominous new era in American politics.

“This is unAmerican and the radical Left has reached a dangerous new low of Third World countries,” Ms. Stefanik said. “What these corrupt Leftist prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and their Socialist allies fail to understand is that America First Patriots have never been so energized to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE at the ballot box to save our great republic.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump said the former president has received no formal notification from prosecutors of an impending arrest “other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers.”

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system,” the spokesperson told The Washington Times.

A Manhattan grand jury has been hearing from witnesses as part of a multi-year investigation into payments Mr. Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal in 2016 through his lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mr. Cohen, who plead guilty to campaign finance law violations and for lying to Congress, said the payouts were to buy their silence about previous relations with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has denied the allegations and called the probe a “witch hunt.”

Ms. Daniels has met with prosecutors in recent weeks. Two former aides to Mr. Trump - former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokesperson Hope Hicks - have also met with prosecutors.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for a possible indictment of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Bragg has made not publicly announced a timeframe for the grand jury to wrap up its work on the case or any potential vote on whether to indict Mr. Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is challenging Mr. Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said a “Trump indictment would be a national disaster.”

“It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals,” Mr. Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “This will mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself. I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic.”

Others predicted that an indictment of Mr. Trump would solidify his victory in 2024. Twitter owner Elon Musk predicted: “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory” in a post on his platform.

Sen. J.D. Vance, Ohio Republican, who received Mr. Trump’s endorsement ahead of his midterm election victory in November, said “a politically motivated prosecution makes the argument for Trump stronger.

“We simply don’t have a real country if justice depends on politics,” Mr. Vance wrote on Twitter.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.