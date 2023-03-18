The wait for the full peak bloom of D.C.’s cherry blossoms is nearing its end. The National Park Service announced that the Tidal Basin cherry trees now had puffy white buds.

Puffy white buds are stage five in the blooming process. Peak bloom, which is when 70% or more of the cherry trees have open blossoms, is stage six in the process.

The peak bloom date is projected by the National Park Service to be somewhere between Wednesday and March 25, 2023.

“The blossoms are starting to show, now we’re just waiting on them to open. This is stage 5 - puffy white. Next stop is peak bloom,” the National Park Service tweeted, accompanied by a picture of one of the trees.

The blossoms are starting to show, now we’re just waiting on them to open. This is stage 5 - puffy white. Next stop is peak bloom!

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸/🌸

Follow #BloomWatch online at https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1#Cherryblossom #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/BzDGG20UzC — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 18, 2023



The National Cherry Blossom Festival notes that it is possible the peak bloom comes as early as Monday or Tuesday. The weeks-long festival began Saturday, but the official opening ceremony is set for March 25.

The celebrated trees, 3,000 of them, were first brought to Washington D.C. in 1912 by then-Mayor of Tokyo Yukio Ozaki, and the festival commemorates in part enduring diplomatic and cultural ties between America and Japan.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.