ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Sunday that Jan. 6 pre-trial detainees in the Washington D.C. jail are being transferred out of the facility in an apparent effort to sidestep congressional oversight of their status.

Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, told reporters at the House Republican retreat that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has not responded to a letter that she and House Oversight and Government Committee Chairman James Comer sent requesting a tour for a congressional delegation of the D.C. Department of Correctional facilities where Jan. 6 detainees are locked up.

“She hasn’t gotten back to me yet, but you know what? I have heard from families that have family members in the D.C. jail. They’re being moved out,” Ms. Greene said.

“Pretrial January 6 defendants that have been there for a really long time are being moved to other jails, and I think it’s because they know we’re going to come in there and look at what’s going on.”

In their letter sent to Ms. Bowser more than a week ago, Mr. Comer, Kentucky Republican, and Ms. Greene listed numerous allegations of abuse against Jan. 6 detainees in the D.C. jail facilities. They requested the mayor arrange for House lawmakers to visit and review the facilities.

“Eyewitness accounts of conditions at the D.C. Jail Facilities — particularly regarding the treatment of January 6 detainees — paint a picture of despair, hopelessness, and a severe abuse of justice. No prisoner in the United States should be treated in this fashion,” the letter stated.

