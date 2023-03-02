By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Thursday, March 2, 2023

A South Carolina jury found disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder in the deaths of his wife and son.

The jury returned its verdict after just a few hours of deliberation.

Murdaugh, 54, faces from 30 years to life in prison without parole.

