The National Park Service is suggesting visitors be on good terms with their hiking partners (and also be a bit quicker) as bears begin emerging from their winter slumber.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course,” NPS wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

This “friendly” reminder was a way for the park service to plug its safety tips ahead of bears’ spring awakening.

That includes keeping your distance from the creatures and making yourself noticeable around the bears so they know to stay away from you.

If a bear does take an interest in you, NPS instructs hikers to begin “talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal.” You should also wave your arms around slowly, pick up your small children and stay put. Bears are known to chase after people who run.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.