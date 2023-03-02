Impeach Mayorkas?

Yes, please!

That sentiment was on display Thursday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference event just outside Washington.

The crowd of conservative activists at the National Harbor whooped in approval when presented with the prospect of ousting Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s approach to border security and immigration.

Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, acknowledged there are members of the House GOP conference who are seeking to give Mr. Mayorkas the boot. But he also pumped the brakes a bit.

“What I have said is that [impeachment] is a decision the entire conference has to make with Speaker McCarthy and the whole team,” said Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican.

At that point, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition, turned to the crowd at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and said, “Can I ask you all, impeach Mayorkas?”

People cheered in support.

Rank-and-file House Republicans are clamoring for an impeachment vote on Mr. Mayorkas, but party leaders have taken a go-slow approach.

They’ve asked key committee chairs to look into the secretary’s behavior to see if it rises to the level of demanding an official impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican and a chief advocate of impeaching Mr. Mayorkas, told The Washington Times earlier this week that they’re struggling to get Republicans onboard.

“We don’t have the votes,” he said. Pressed on whether they can get there, he said, “I don’t think we’re close to having the votes.”

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.