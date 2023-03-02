A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against a District of Columbia government employee accused of killing 13-year-old Karon Blake in a shooting this year.

Jason Lewis was indicted on second-degree murder while armed against a minor and five other charges for the Jan. 7 shooting that angered community members over what they felt was a sluggish investigation and arrest process.

Mr. Lewis, a 41-year-old employee of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Jan. 31. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Karon and a group of unidentified teens arrived on the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE around 4 a.m. in a stolen car. The teens were breaking into other vehicles on the block when Mr. Lewis heard the commotion and grabbed his registered firearm before leaving his home to investigate.

While leaning out the gate of his back patio, Mr. Lewis yelled to the teens, who fled. He then fired a shot at their getaway vehicle, according to court documents, after which Karon scrambled from the car and ran toward Mr. Lewis. The suspect then shot and killed the teen.

Lawful gun owners are not allowed to use deadly force for defending property in D.C. Deadly force is allowed only with reasonable fear for your life or the life of others.

Mr. Lewis is being held without bond. He has a felony arraignment hearing scheduled March 9.

