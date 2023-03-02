The Senate’s oldest member has been hospitalized, possibly for weeks.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, is being treated in San Francisco for shingles, according to Fox News.

The office of the 89-year-old lawmaker confirmed the hospitalization Thursday.

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco,” Ms. Feinstein said in a statement to Fox News.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

Shingles primarily affects older persons who have had such childhood diseases as chicken pox and the primary effect is painful rashes that last for weeks, though nerve pain can persist even longer than that.

Ms. Feinstein, whio will not be seeking re-election in 2024, told Fox that a “full recovery” is expected.

