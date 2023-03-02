NEWS AND OPINION:

It is an uncomfortable but necessary question. Is President Biden too old to hold office? If reelected in 2024, he would be 82 at the start of his second term — and 86 by the time it concluded.

A Yahoo News poll has plunged into that quandary, and here’s what the pollster found.

“Nearly 7 in 10 registered voters (68%) now say President Biden is ‘too old for another term,’ according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — and more Democrats agree (48%) than disagree (34%) with that assessment,” noted Yahoo News’ analysis of the findings.

Among Republicans, 85% say Mr. Biden is too old, along with 71% of independents, and 87% of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

And speaking of the former president, is he too old to vie for the White House? The poll found that 45% overall agreed Mr. Trump — who would be 78 at the start of his second term — was too old for the role. That includes 32% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 58% of Democrats.

On a related matter, the poll also found that 68% of the respondents favored “mandatory mental-competency tests for politicians over 75 years old” with results released to the public — a proposal pushed by Republican presidential-primary candidate Nikki Haley.

MEANWHILE AT CPAC

The Conservative Political Action Conference is underway and will continue through Saturday at a glittering resort on the Potomac River, just a few miles south of the nation’s capital.

It’s a well-organized and sizable gathering — with notable heritage. The first CPAC took place in 1974 and boasted Ronald Reagan as the inaugural keynote speaker. The future president gave his now-famous “A Shining City Upon a Hill” speech on that occasion.

And now? A total of 114 well-known and well-qualified speakers have their time at the podium — that roster includes U.S. senators, representatives, governors, diplomats, activists, commentators, broadcasters, podcasters, journalists and former government officials.

Here’s just a few titles of the topics that have been addressed before enthusiastic audiences: “Congress Learns the Art of the Deal”; “Sacking the Woke Playbook”; “Open Borders Kill”; “Caging the Red Dragon”; “Begging for Oil”’ “Finish the Wall, Build the Dome”; “The New Axis of Evil”; “Taking on the Swamp”’ “Dr. Strangelove is Not Just a Movie”; and “Sounding the Alarm: How to Rile Up Conservatives.”

For those who wonder, former President Donald Trump will offer his much anticipated speech before a very friendly audience at 5:25 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Find the details and a live video feed of all the big doings at events.cpac.org.

VETS IN THE PRESS

Military Veterans in Journalism is a non-profit group with a straightforward mission — to help get more military veterans working in America’s newsrooms.

The group just got a nice boost. McClatchy — a sizable news organization with 65 million readers and a focus on local journalism — has stepped up to provide five military veteran journalists with paid fellowships within McClatchy’s local newsrooms.

“This is an opportunity for veterans who are up-and-coming journalists to receive six months of paid journalistic employment in their own communities. Additionally, these added positions will help solve reporting coverage problems at a local level,” the two groups said in a joint statement.

“Candidates should not only be interested in a professional career covering local stories, but they should also be curious and observant risk-takers with an unwavering commitment to accurate, ethical journalism,” the organizations said.

Among the opportunities for the right veteran: time spent as a journalist, multimedia reporter, photojournalist, or digital designer.

“This collaboration will provide a great opportunity for veterans to jumpstart their journalism careers while connecting with their communities. By participating in these McClatchy fellowships, these military veteran journalists will develop skills essential to their success in the news industry,” said Zack Baddorf, executive director of Military Veterans on Journalism.

Curious — or know someone who would be? Visit mvj.network for information.

POLL DU JOUR

• 51% of U.S. adults say President Biden would be a “weaker” candidate in the 2024 presidential election than he was in the 2020 election; 79% of Republicans, 60% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 52% of men and 50% of women also agree.

• 20% overall say Mr. Biden would be a “stronger” candidate in 2024; 6% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 23% of men and 18% of women also agree.

• 17% overall say there would be “no difference” in his candidacy comparing 2020 and 2024; 10% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 16% of men and 19% of women also agree.

• 11% overall are not sure about the issue; 5% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 9% of men and 13% of women also agree.

SOURCE: A Yahoo News Survey of 1,516 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 23-27.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com

