Former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will soon be back in the classroom as a “professor of practice” with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

While the ex-vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee won’t be teaching a designated course to students, the institution said she’ll be offering university-wide lectures, guest lectures in student seminars with faculty and contribute to political research through the end of this fall semester with an option to renew.

“Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” Ms. Cheney said in a statement. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world.”

The former three-term lawmaker was ousted from House GOP leadership for her fierce rebuke of former President Donald Trump and voting to impeach him following the U.S. Capitol riot. She then lost the GOP primary last year to her Trump-backed successor, Rep. Harriet Hageman.

