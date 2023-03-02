A historic shipwreck in Lake Huron was at long last confirmed by a team of researchers Wednesday off the coast of Michigan.

Officials with the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary reported they found the remains of the Ironton, a wooden cargo vessel that sank after colliding with another ship in September 1894. Only two of the ship’s seven crew members survived the encounter.

“The discovery illustrates how we can use the past to create a better future,” Jeff Gray, the sanctuary superintendent, said in a statement to Fox News. “Using this cutting-edge technology, we have not only located a pristine shipwreck lost for over a century; we are also learning more about one of our nation’s most important natural resources — the Great Lakes. This research will help protect Lake Huron and its rich history.”

The research team also consisted of officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Researchers told The Associated Press that the Ironton’s wreckage was first discovered in 2019, but the site near Alpena, Michigan, had to undergo a battery of tests to confirm that it was, in fact, the long-lost ship.

The Ironton met its fate in a part of Lake Huron known as Shipwreck Alley due to the high volume of maritime traffic — and accidents — that occurred there.

On Sept. 26, 1894, the Ironton was being pulled by the Charles J. Kershaw steamer ship around 12:30 a.m. when it had its tow line cut after the steamer’s engine failed. The Ironton set sail and started its own auxiliary steam engine, but veered into the Ohio, a freighter loaded with 1,000 tons of flour.

The grain-laden Ohio quickly sank, but its 16-member crew was rescued by a passing ship. The 191-foot Ironton floated another hour before it went down.

The two surviving crew members were picked up by a passing ship 30 minutes later.

Researchers discovered the Ohio’s wreckage in 2017 and found the well-preserved Ironton several miles away.

The search team took a high-resolution scan of the wreckage in 2021 and discovered that its masts, rigging and ropes were still intact.

Mr. Gray said the goal is to plant a buoy near the site, so divers can explore the wreckage themselves.

• This story was based in part on wire service reports.

